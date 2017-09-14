Soccer

Agent of Real Madrid Star Criticises Ousmane Dembele for Missing Training & Forcing Barcelona Switch

17 minutes ago

The agent of Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has publicly criticised the actions of Barcelona's newest addition, Ousmane Dembele, for the way he forced a move from Borussia Dortmund to Camp Nou in the summer. 


Volker Struth - Kroos's agent - has made it abundantly clear as to how he perceives the behaviour of the 20-year-old, who made the £96m switch to Barcelona following a series of antics to force through a move.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With a self-imposed strike a notable tactic deployed by Dembele, Struth has hit out at the attacker for how he engineered his move away from Dortmund.

He told Sport Bild"If he did that to me, I would separate myself from him.


"Due to guys like Dembele, I [as an agent] have a sh***y reputation. I am angry with the fact his advisors advised him not to go to training with Dortmund. His advisors! That behaviour does not sit well with me.

Struth - who works with Sport Total - also represents the likes of Dortmund's Marco Reus and Juventus' Benedikt Höwedes and claims that under no circumstances would he allow any of his client's to behave in such a way.


He added: "I would immediately separate myself from a player that did that.


"Where are we going to get to?"

The comments from Kroos' agent will no doubt add fuel to an already heated rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, however the two teams will have to wait until December 23 at the Bernabeu to settle their differences.

