Andre Villas-Boas: Opponents Created 'Car Accidents' to Disturb Team Before Cup Match

Shanghai SIPG manager Andre Villas-Boas has accused rival Guangzhou Evergrande of amazingly 'engineering' car accidents before crucial Asian Champions League match.

Both Chinese sides faced off in the cup quarter-final on Tuesday, with Villas-Boas' SIPG running out 5-4 penalty shootout winners.

Evergrande fantastically overcame a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, bringing the scores level at 5-5 before the deciding penalties - with SIPG having two players dismissed during proceedings.

But the Portuguese coach was upset by events he said to have been created by the rival side to disrupt his side's travels.

Speaking to the BBC, the Shanghai boss said: "Two cars separately had three accidents in front of us. This club can cause accidents."

The ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss also commented on a number of issues that was seemingly geared to go against his side on the day.

He added: "Guangzhou have players who can elbow [SIPG's Brazilian midfielder Elkeson] and not be suspended.





"[Guangzhou player] Zhang Linpeng should be suspended from this game because he used his elbow in the first game and he's not suspended because the committee of ethics and discipline at Asian Football Confederation did not judge an elbow as violent conduct.

"The referee chose the end of the Guangzhou fans to take the penalties.

"The referee gave our goalkeeper a yellow card during the penalties and this is a disgrace. It's a disgrace."

But the SIPG boss praised the heroic efforts of his side to overcome such controversies and win a historic tie against tough opposition, he added: "This is the greatest achievement for SIPG ever because it's against a club that is dominating the AFC."