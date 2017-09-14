Soccer

Andre Villas-Boas: Opponents Created 'Car Accidents' to Disturb Team Before Cup Match

27 minutes ago

Shanghai SIPG manager Andre Villas-Boas has accused rival Guangzhou Evergrande of amazingly 'engineering' car accidents before crucial Asian Champions League match.

Both Chinese sides faced off in the cup quarter-final on Tuesday, with Villas-Boas' SIPG running out 5-4 penalty shootout winners.

Evergrande fantastically overcame a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, bringing the scores level at 5-5 before the deciding penalties - with SIPG having two players dismissed during proceedings.

STR/GettyImages

But the Portuguese coach was upset by events he said to have been created by the rival side to disrupt his side's travels.

Speaking to the BBC, the Shanghai boss said: "Two cars separately had three accidents in front of us. This club can cause accidents."

The ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss also commented on a number of issues that was seemingly geared to go against his side on the day.

FBL-ASIA-C1

He added: "Guangzhou have players who can elbow [SIPG's Brazilian midfielder Elkeson] and not be suspended.


"[Guangzhou player] Zhang Linpeng should be suspended from this game because he used his elbow in the first game and he's not suspended because the committee of ethics and discipline at Asian Football Confederation did not judge an elbow as violent conduct.

"The referee chose the end of the Guangzhou fans to take the penalties.

"The referee gave our goalkeeper a yellow card during the penalties and this is a disgrace. It's a disgrace."

But the SIPG boss praised the heroic efforts of his side to overcome such controversies and win a historic tie against tough opposition, he added: "This is the greatest achievement for SIPG ever because it's against a club that is dominating the AFC."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters