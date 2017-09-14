Soccer

Bolton Chairman Ken Anderson Confirms the Club Have Finally Exited Their Transfer Embargo

9 minutes ago

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson has announced that the club are no longer under the effects of their transfer embargo, much to the delighted of the fans.

The Championship side had been placed under the embargo since December 2015 by the Football League after they were unable to submit a Financial Fair Play return for the 2014/15 season, and since then the club have been both relegated to and promoted from League One.

Via the club's official website, Anderson issued the following statement: "I am delighted to be able to tell you all that we are now out of the transfer embargo.


We will now be able to register several of our existing players and I am pleased to tell you that Jeff King and Alex Perry will be the first to be registered so that they are now available for future selection in the first team.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"I feel sure that other promising players will soon join them. As has been widely reported a number of 'Free Agent' players are currently training with us, with a view to getting a contract.

"I would like to thank you all for the patience you have shown during this time. The situation has taken far longer to rectify than I had imagined, largely due to the much-publicised ownership situation which has thankfully now been resolved.

"This is another positive step in the right direction and I trust that you will all continue to get behind Phil Parkinson, his staff and the players for the remainder of the campaign."


Bolton are currently bottom of the Championship having failed to win a single of their opening seven matches, but the club may now be buoyed by the news that there is no longer an embargo in place. 

