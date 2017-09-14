Bournemouth Handed Much-Needed Boost as Key Striker Steps-Up Rehabilitation From Horror Knee Injury

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that key striker Callum Wilson isn't ready to return to training for his side yet, but has expressed his satisfaction with the player's progress in recovering from a serious knee injury which has seen the forward out of action since last February.

Speaking to the south coast side's official website, Howe discussed the ongoing battle the player has faced in his recovery from the horror injury, which saw the 25-year-old rapture his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Addressing the player's potential return date to training, Howe stated: "Callum isn't close, not yet, but he's looking good. We haven't seen him back in training yet so there's still a way to go.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"We want to ensure Callum returns in the best possible condition.Elsewhere in the squad, there's nothing new that's a major concern."





Wilson initially suffered the same injury to his right knee in September 2015, during a Premier League match against Stoke City. Following rehabilitation from the injury, the English striker injured his left knee in a training session last February.





The pacy forward will be desperate to put his medical woes behind him, having played well in his opening games in the top tier.

The Cherries have endured a torrid start to the 2017/18 campaign, losing all four of their opening Premier League fixtures.





Howe's side have lost tricky matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as easier fixtures against Watford and West Bromwich Albion. Bournemouth will be desperate to bounce back, facing Brighton at home on Friday night.