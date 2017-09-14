BVB Ace Criticises Referee for Key Errors Made During 3-1 Champions League Loss to Spurs

Borussia Dortmund star Nuri Şahin has openly criticised the referee's role in his side's 3-1 Champions League loss to Spurs on Wednesday night. The Turkish midfielder was controversially dispossessed by Spurs star striker Harry Kane, who barged Şahin to the floor en route to powering his first goal of the night passed flailing BVB keeper Roman Bürki.

Speaking to the club's official website, Şahin bemoaned the referee's decision not to award his side a free-kick for Kane's challenge, and also criticised his team as a whole for giving away two cheap goals. Addressing the Kane incident, Şahin stated:

"I wanted to draw a foul there because the contact was there and I was sure that the referee would intervene. I don’t know why he didn’t."

The ex-Liverpool loanee also pointed the finger at the referee for ruling out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's effort due to an off-side call, which appeared to be on-side in the subsequent television replay:





"We performed well in the opening half. In the second half in particular, Tottenham looked to hit us on the break and they countered well. Our goal was disallowed and then they went 3-1 ahead – it was difficult after that."

However, the 29-year-old did acknowledge the faults made by his team in the match, stating:





"It was a very intense match that will have been an interesting spectacle for the neutral. There were lots of chances at both ends. We conceded two stupid goals."

Spurs will be delighted with their victory, as they will be facing two daunting matches against Real Madrid, as well as an away trip to BVB's infamous Westfalenstadion.





Mauricio Pochettino's side will be hoping to claim two wins against Cypriot minnows APOEL Nicosia, to boost their chances of progressing to the knock-out phase of the competition.