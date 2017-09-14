Soccer

Chelsea Legend Jokingly Claims Spurs New Boy Aurier Joined the Wrong London Club

19 minutes ago

Serge Aurier has joined the wrong London club after he completed a £23m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain.

That is the verdict of Didier Drogba, who joked that the right-back had made a grave error in joining Chelsea's Premier League title rivals instead of becoming part of Antonio Conte's championship winning side.

The legendary Blues and Ivory Coast striker told Sky Sports (via the Sun) that he was happy that his "little brother" had finally made the step up to England's top flight before he went on to make the quip about where Aurier's allegiances should have lay.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND

He said: “I just spoke to him a few hours ago, he’s so happy to be in England and of course we’re going to help him.

“He’s my younger brother so I’m going to give him some tips. He plays for the wrong team, but I’m happy for him, very happy for his move!”

Aurier was tipped to join either Chelsea or Manchester United in the recently ended summer transfer window, but after no official bids from either were forthcoming it appeared that he would stick around in his adoptive homeland with PSG.

However, word soon got out that Spurs were giving serious consideration to buying the 24-year-old, and those rumours only grew in stature as deadline day approached.

The France international eventually jetted into the English capital to undergo a medical on 31st August and, after terms were thrashed out between all parties involved, Aurier penned a five-year contract to become part of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team set up.

Aurier made his debut for Spurs in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund at the club's temporary home of Wembley and left Tottenham fans impressed with his display.

