Soccer

Craig Shakespeare Confirms Leicester Duo Will Miss Huddersfield Clash Due to Injury

an hour ago

Craig Shakespeare has revealed that two of Leicester's first-team stars are unavailable for the Premier League encounter with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Foxes boss told the Leicester Mercury that Christian Fuchs and Matty James would likely not feature against the Terriers due to eye and achilles injuries respectively.

It is Fuchs' issue which is the more freakish in nature, and Shakespeare explained how the left-back came to sustain such a baffling problem.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He said: "He (Fuchs) had a nasty freak accident with a pole in training. It was nasty at the time, but it has cleared up.

“We will wait for the specialist’s report. Until he has seen the specialist, I would like to hold back and see how he is. It is touch and go.”

The Austria international felt the full force of a pole after it pinged up and hit the 30-year-old in the face - the pole cannoning into Fuchs' eye after a ball struck it - and would have to wait until the swelling had gone down to be assessed by a specialist to determine the extent of the damage.

James, meanwhile, sustained his achilles injury in the recent defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and Shakespeare said it was touch and go as to whether he would take part against David Wagner's visitors.

He added: "He hasn't trained yet. We will see how he is tomorrow."

James recently signed an improved four-year deal with Leicester, and had featured in all four of the Midlands club's league games this season before he picked up the problem in the last 15 minutes of the 2-1 loss in west London.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Vicente Iborra and Robert Huth, however, are all in contention to play some part against Huddersfield after they trio overcame toe, groin and ankle injuries in the recent U23s game against West Ham.

