Soccer

Former Premier League Flop Insists He's a Changed Man After Adopting Strict New Lifestyle

an hour ago

Former Premier League flop Adel Taarabt has revealed he has a new style of living that has helped him rediscover his lost love for football.

The Moroccan played for Tottenham and Queen's Park Rangers in England's top flight but only ever showed flashes of brilliance, as his fitness and attitude impeded his games.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

He was famously blasted by Harry Redknapp for being 'three stone overweight' and there were numerous stories of him being unsettled and causing arguments.

He now plies his trade at Serie A side Genoa on loan, and his playing career seems to be back on track - with the player attributing the turnaround to manager Ivan Juric.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He told Il Secolo XIX, via Record: "I was training alone, I got the strength to go and talk to the coach and I told him I wanted another opportunity, he told me that he had nothing against me but that he had to demonstrate that will.


"I've made a lot of effort, I've never worked as hard as here in Genoa. I eat and drink well, I live well and I go to bed at 11 o'clock. I do not go out at night like before."

Speaking earlier in the season, Juric added: "It makes me happy to see him playing again, I like the footballer, he lost 10 kilos and asked me for a new opportunity, it took me a week to say yes, I'm sure he's already learned from his mistakes."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters