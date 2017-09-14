Former Premier League Flop Insists He's a Changed Man After Adopting Strict New Lifestyle

Former Premier League flop Adel Taarabt has revealed he has a new style of living that has helped him rediscover his lost love for football.

The Moroccan played for Tottenham and Queen's Park Rangers in England's top flight but only ever showed flashes of brilliance, as his fitness and attitude impeded his games.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

He was famously blasted by Harry Redknapp for being 'three stone overweight' and there were numerous stories of him being unsettled and causing arguments.

He now plies his trade at Serie A side Genoa on loan, and his playing career seems to be back on track - with the player attributing the turnaround to manager Ivan Juric.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He told Il Secolo XIX, via Record: "I was training alone, I got the strength to go and talk to the coach and I told him I wanted another opportunity, he told me that he had nothing against me but that he had to demonstrate that will.





"I've made a lot of effort, I've never worked as hard as here in Genoa. I eat and drink well, I live well and I go to bed at 11 o'clock. I do not go out at night like before."

Speaking earlier in the season, Juric added: "It makes me happy to see him playing again, I like the footballer, he lost 10 kilos and asked me for a new opportunity, it took me a week to say yes, I'm sure he's already learned from his mistakes."