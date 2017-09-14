Isco Signs New 5-Year Deal to Remain With Real Madrid Until 2022
Spain midfielder Isco has signed a new five-year deal with Real Madrid, extending his stay at the club to 2022.
The 25-year-old, who stole his way back into Los Blancos set-up with some remarkable form following Gareth Bale's injury, has finally put pen to paper on a fresh contract, bringing an end to all the exit speculation.
A statement on the club's website reads: "Real Madrid C. and Isco have agreed to extend the player's contract, which is linked to the club until June 30, 2022.
"On Friday, at 14:00, Isco will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."
Isco's previous contract was set to expire next year, but his new deal has reaffirmed his status at the club.
According to AS, the attacker will now earn a salary of €6m per year, with a release clause of €700m also included in the terms.