Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Left Frustrated After Sevilla Snatch Draw at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left scratching his head after Liverpool conceded two goals from three chances to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in their opening Champions League match on Wednesday night.

A comedy of errors saw the Reds fall behind within five minutes to Wissam Ben Yedder's tap-in that was far easier than it should have been.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead, and they could've gone into the break 3-1 up, but for Firmino whacking a penalty against Sergio Rico's post.

6 - Roberto Firmino is the 6th player to score on his CL debut for Liverpool (also Owen, Litmanen, Cissé, Morientes & Balotelli). Stage, pic.twitter.com/5SlHUkPYa3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2017

Sevilla tied the game up after 70 minutes however, with impact sub Luis Muriel causing Liverpool's back line problems to set up Joaquin Correa; but it helped that they totally went to sleep whilst defending a throw-in in their own half

After Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo was sent to the stands for throwing the ball away (twice), Klopp and the Sevilla bench were seen giving each other quite an earful after the full time whistle.

"What have I done? Why are you shouting?"



Disagreement between Jürgen Klopp and the Sevilla bench after the full time whistle. pic.twitter.com/kskbgH7Fn3 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2017

"It was pretty much a winning performance for 85-86 minutes and the team played well against a side who play well. We had answers for everything apart from the goals.

"I have to see them again. That is not the good thing. It was an exciting game from my side, everyone saw our desire and passion but we got a point," Klopp told BT Sport

"We know we have to improve but there is so much potential and we can work with this. It is a draw, it does not feel too good but I am fine with big parts of the performance.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It does not make too much sense to be frustrated, we have to take it. It is not what we wanted, not what we deserved. They had two chances, no more so we were the dominant side and defended well.

"We are good in the counter-attack and it was an unlucky start for us. Things like this can happen but reaction is the important thing. We could have scored more often but if we continue playing like this, we will get points. In this moment it does not feel perfect."

When quizzed about the incident at the end of the match, Klopp was cavalier, saying “The coach was no problem, but I do not think I had any decision on the referee.





“I did not ask for it. The people on their bench thought I was responsible for his red card and did not like me too much.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Liverpool travel to Russia to face domestic champions Spartak Moscow next, and despite not winning on Wednesday, they didn't lose against what is probably their closest competition in the group.