Man Utd Loanee Andreas Pereira Plays Down Jose Mourinho's Criticism over His Summer Move to Valencia

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira has shrugged off Jose Mourinho's criticism regarding his loan move to Valencia this summer.

The Portuguese boss was left disappointed by the player's decision to push through with a deal to the Spanish club as he believed that he should have stuck around to fight for a place, especially as he'd signed a new deal at Old Trafford. But he also indicated that United has the option to pull the plug in January if they so desire.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Pereira is hoping to spend the entire season at Valencia, however, having enjoyed La Liga action on loan at Granada last season.

Speaking to Marca (H/T Goal), the 21-year-old claimed that Mourinho's comments didn't hurt him.





“It was difficult because they wanted me to stay in Manchester, but for me individually and for the options to play it was better to be here.”

For the exact reason of players picking up injuries and Man United's number of games, I don't think Andreas Pereira should've gone on-loan. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 14, 2017

Pereira added on Mourinho’s questioning of his decision: “It did not hurt, I talked to him before coming here.

“On the one hand I am happy because he likes me and I think he if thinks that I am not a good player he would not have wanted me to stay. So I think on the bright side.

“If I thought negatively it might hurt, but for me it is a good thing. I talked to him before coming here and I want to work hard stay all year. I am focused here.

“I want to be here and help the team all year, but I do not know what United wants in the future. I want to contribute the best and do the best all year at Valencia.”