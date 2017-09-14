Man Utd Tipped to Make Mesut Ozil Approach Next Summer as Wenger Admits Contracts Talks Have Slowed

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make a shock approach for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil if and when the German international becomes a free agent at the end of the current season.





United have been linked with Ozil at various times since Mourinho first arrived at Old Trafford last summer and speculation originating from Germany has it that the Portuguese coach will look to reunite with his former Real Madrid star.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Mourinho and Ozil spent three years working together at Real, winning the 2011/12 La Liga title, as well as a Copa del Rey trophy a season earlier.

The rumour of renewed alleged United interest comes as Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted that talks with Ozil over a new contract have slowed in recent weeks.

Of all three of Arsenal's contract rebels this summer (Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), the former Schalke trainee had looked the most likely to agree to an extension.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since 31st August, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition," Wenger explained as he spoke to the press this week.

"But we will slowly get back into that," the boss insisted.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left for Liverpool, while Sanchez tried his best to join Manchester City, but Ozil didn't command the same level of interest. That might be a different story in a few months' time when the transfer fee will have been removed from the equation.

Ozil has just started his fifth season with Arsenal and has won three FA Cups to date.