Mauricio Pochettino States Tottenham Win Is More Than Three Points After Spurs Stop Wembley Rot

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino stated that his side's 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night was worth more than just three points, after Spurs were finally able to end their Wembley Stadium hoodoo.

The North Londoners made the perfect start, with Son Heung-min smashing in the opener from an acute angle inside four minutes, however nervousness within the home crowd returned to the national stadium once again just minutes later as the visitors drew level thanks to a spectacular long-range effort from starting debutant Andriy Yarmolenko.

But the Premier League side were not behind for long, as Harry Kane rocketed the Whites back in front on the quarter hour mark, before notching his brace, and the hosts' third, in the second half.

However, Pochettino believes the result is more important than just starting well in arguably the competition's most challenging group, and the Argentine hopes the victory will curb further questions surrounding the effect Wembley has on his team.

"I hope it can help us to stop the talk about a hoodoo", the 45-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I think it is fantastic for many things, this victory.

"Not only because of the three points and to start well in the competition, but I hope that it will start to stop all the things that are said around the team.

"I think that is why, for me, more than the talk about performance, which was good, it is more important the three points and the perception that we can get them in the future."

An impressive Dortmund side troubled Spurs throughout the game with long spells of possession, and should have drawn level once again minutes before Kane's second only for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's well-taken effort to be ruled out incorrectly by the linesman.

However, Pochettino was left pleased with how his side overcame the Bundesliga outfit, in particular how they were able to expertly convert their chances.

"It is true that the game was so tough and they dominated the game", the Tottenham boss said.

"The first half was very tough but we were very clinical. I think in the second half we improved our level and the game was on the counter.

"It is an important win when you don't dominate the opponent but you show different strengths."

Once again it was Kane who proved the difference for the North London side with two classy finishes, and the former Southampton manager was keen to acknowledge his star man's sheer quality following yet another stand out display.

"I think he was fantastic", Pochettino said.

"You can see today scoring goals in the Champions League he receives the credit he deserves. He is one of the best strikers in the world.





"There is no doubt for me but it is true that scoring in the Champions League, the most important competition in the world, will give him the credit he deserves."

However, the night did not go all Tottenham's way, with defender Jan Vertonghen shown a second yellow card in the dying moments after appearing to catch substitute Mario Gotze in the face with a flailing arm.

"I think it was unintentional by Jan, that's what he told us", the Argentine added.

"His performance was very good and it is a little bit of a shame he received the second yellow card."

Following the win Tottenham find themselves level on points with group leaders Real Madrid, and will now return to Premier League action with their trip to Apoel Nicosia in two weeks' time firmly placed in the back of their minds.