Michael Owen Receives Barrage of Twitter Abuse From Liverpool Fans After Absurd Joe Gomez Comment

Michael Owen's reputation as a potent attacker is quickly being overtaken by his bizarre and dumbfounding punditry work, as he's once again delivered a bewildering statement which questioned the suitability of Liverpool's Joe Gomez playing at centre-back.

It is becoming a weekly treat to see what Owen has in store for us all and this time, Liverpool fans have once again handed out a fair amount of stick to their former striker after he shared his thoughts on the 20-year-old defender's height.

After the Reds' defence once again was brought into question following their 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday, Gomez - who played at right-back - was discussed as an option for the centre of defence moving forward.

However, although not known for his tall stature, Owen said of the England U21 captain, via the Mirror: “I’m not sure Joe Gomez is tall enough to be a centre-back."

He's 6’ 2” tall. The exact same height as Liverpool's current central defender Dejan Lovren.

Well, what Owen doesn't bring in knowledgeable breakdowns of games, he certainly does in the entertainment factor in the form of unbelievable statements - keep them coming Michael!





His pearls of wisdom really are something to behold, they are a gift that keeps on giving and fans love to give it right back to him on social media.





