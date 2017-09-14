New FIFA Rankings: Germany Return to #1 as England Slump to 15th Behind Peru and Wales

World Cup holders Germany have returned to the top of the FIFA rankings in September after the latest round of international fixtures, leapfrogging Brazil, who fall to second as a result.

Portugal have risen three places to 3rd, matching their highest ever place, while Belgium have also shot back up the rankings after rising four places to 5th - the Belgians are so far the only European country other than hosts Russia to have booked their place at the 2018 World Cup.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

Argentina remain in the top five, but have dropped one place to 4th, while South American duo Chile and Colombia have continued to fall and are now 9th and 10th respectively.

Poland and Switzerland have been surprise risers in recent months. Both have fallen out of the top five, but remain in the top seven.

Spain still aren't back in the top 10, while Peru have climbed into 12th place and Wales into 13th place after rising three and five places respectively. England, meanwhile, slump to 15th.

Italy have fallen five places to 17th, just three places ahead of Northern Ireland, who are at an all-time high of 20th - a long way from their lowest ranking of 129th exactly five years ago.

Denmark are huge risers, leaping from 46th to 26th place.

Iran (pictured below) are the highest ranked Asian nation at 25th. Egypt have fallen further to 30th, yet continue to fly the flag as Africa's strongest team.

ATTA KENARE/GettyImages

The world's most improved team this month is Cape Verde. The island nation are still in with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup next summer and have jumped an incredible 47 places from 114th to 67th. Somewhat surprisingly, their national record remains 27th from early 2014.

The dubious honour of the biggest faller in the world goes to Guatemala. The CONCACAF nation were just in the top 100 in last month's ranking, but have now fallen 31 places to 131st.

Anguilla, Bahamas, Eritrea, Gibraltar, Somalia and Tonga remain in joint 206th place at the very bottom of the rankings.

