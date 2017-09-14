New Palace Boss Roy Hodgson to Be Given Emergency £40m Kitty to Save Club From Relegation

Roy Hodgson will be handed a £40m transfer kitty to help stave off the threat of relegation this season.

The Eagles have made a nightmare start to the 2017/18 campaign having lost four out of four under the now-fired Frank de Boer, without scoring a single goal.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The club appear to be in disarray, the fans have been far from happy and it would appear the state of the situation has prompted Steve Parish to do his bit to try and provide a shake-up.

As reported by the Express, Hodgson will be given access to £40m in January to bring in players that will help the club to survive, assuming they don't pull well clear by then.

⚽️ The lads got to work under the new boss for the first time today! pic.twitter.com/XF0rDOQNg3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 13, 2017

The former England manager, who was announced on Tuesday, has apparently been told he can spend profits from any sales made in January.

Palace spent £34m in the summer, but apparently the club had some left over following the window's closure - Brondby goalkeeper Frederick Ronnow is understood to be on the radar.

Hodgson will enter the job with optimism having failed as boss of the national team. He also failed as Liverpool manager but did fare better at Fulham and West Brom.





He faces a tough first set of fixtures though, and could well be under the cosh from the outset if he fails to turn around the club's fortunes.