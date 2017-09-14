Soccer

New Spurs Signing Serge Aurier Flaunts Outrageous and Unorthodox Skill to Justify £23m Price Tag

40 minutes ago

Following his deadline day move from PSG to Tottenham, fans of the north London side had every right to be sceptical that Serge Aurier would be the man to replace Kyle Walker following his £54m move to Manchester City.

The Ivory Coast international is talented but has often been in the headlines for the wrong reasons, with many clubs overlooking him because of his past misdemeanours. 

However, the 24-year-old showed why he was held in such high regard in Ligue 1 in recent years with a ridiculous invention of skill to get out of trouble in the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

As the video posted on Twitter shows above, the speedy full-back knows how to helped his side in the defensive sense with an imaginative move that left the Dortmund attack grounded, leaving many in his wake after a brilliant dummy.

Many Tottenham fans were quick to react on social media, proclaiming the former PSG man as the next best thing, justifying his price tag and ensuring Daniel Levy continues his reputation as a great finder of bargain deals.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Lilywhites put to bed claims that they can not perform at their make-shift home for this season, as last season's Premier League runners-up ran riot at Wembley stadium in a convincing win against Dortmund.

Star striker Harry Kane bagged a brace to put his side firmly in the driving seat in group H, with the Premier League side in a likely three-way tussle with their German foes and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

If Aurier can continue with those kind of performances, even the likes of former Spurs man Gareth Bale may struggle to get past him.

