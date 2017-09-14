Newly Appointed Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Eyes Move for Former Star Pupil Jack Wilshere

With Arsenal midfielder and academy graduate Jack Wilshere expected to feature for the first team after a thirteen month exodus in the Europa League this week, ex-England boss and freshly appointed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is allegedly contemplating a move for the silky midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, as the 25-year-old only has one-year to go on his current deal for the Gunners, the option to link up once more with Hodgson could be on the cards as early as January when the transfer window reopens.

James Chance/GettyImages

Reports suggest that the former England boss, who often used Wilshere as a fulcrum at the base of his midfield when the playmaker was fit, will monitor his progress at the Emirates and see whether he will be used frequently for Arsenal, who have a plethora of options in his position.

Selected 29 times for the national side by the experienced 70-year-old coach, a move to the Eagles could open the door to a spot in the World Cup squad under current boss Gareth Southgate.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson ready to swoop for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in January https://t.co/ARWR27Ectp pic.twitter.com/7L3zdiyUKX — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 14, 2017

Arsenal are expected to cash in early instead of losing him for nothing next year, after years of sticking by the crocked star through a mountain of injury problems.

The Gunners begin their unfamiliar role as England's leading light in the Europa League against FC Koln, who have started their Bundesliga season without a win.

With manager Arsene Wenger expected to ring the changes before the vital clash with last year's Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the likes of Wilshere could get valuable game time to impress the Arsenal boss and potential suitors.