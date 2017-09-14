Soccer

Phil Neville Surprised Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Didn't Sign Man City Outcast Joe Hart

17 minutes ago

Pundit Phil Neville says he was surprised by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's decision not to try and sign Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The England number one is currently on loan at West Ham on a one-year deal, and Neville sees the 30-year-old shot stopper as a step up in class to what the Reds already have at the club.

Liverpool currently rotate Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet regularly, with the latter likely to start against Burnley this weekend. 

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK

But Neville believes that the out-of-favour City keeper would be a better option than what Klopp already has at his disposal and would have been easy to get hold of in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on BBC 5Live, per the Star, he said: "I’m surprised he didn’t go out and get Joe Hart. A real top-class, experienced goalkeeper. 

"I think he’s better than what they’ve got.

"I think he would have given them a bit of stature at the back."

Hart was in Italy with Torino last season as the England international carries no favour with City boss Pep Guardiola, particularly with new addition Ederson sealing what will inevitably be Hart's departure from Manchester.

The 30-year-old is in need of maintaining first team football as he seeks to be in Gareth Southgate's' England side come next years World Cup in Russia.

With cries for Stoke's younger prospect Jack Butland getting more backing from fans for the number one jersey it is important for Hart to impress this campaign.

