PSG Talisman Rubbishes Claims He's Obsessed With the Ballon d'Or as He Eyes Team Glory

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has moved to quash claims that he is hellbent on winning the Ballon d'Or this year. The yearly competition, first won by England icon Stanley Mathews in 1956, names the best player in world football at the end of each calendar year. Neymar, the most expensive player in the history of the game, is yet to claim the much-coveted award.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's 5-0 Champions League demolition of Celtic, via Goal, Neymar was quick to deny suggestions that his desire to win the Ballon d'Or is more important to him than winning club honours with his new side, PSG. Neymar asserted:





"Of course a football player wants to win the Ballon d'Or, but I don't have to think about it. I have to think about what's better for our group, our club. This is a great team and, if we keep going like this, we have a big chance of doing it (winning the tournament).

🇧🇷 Neymar has been directly involved in 9 goals in 5 games for Paris (5 goals, 4 assists). 💪



Most in-form player in Europe? ⚽️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/eW3vRxv1v3 — #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) September 12, 2017

"I'm very happy to start with a win. Of course, it's not only about getting goals, but that's the most important. That's what we came for. I'm very happy with this game."





Neymar appears to have settled into life in the French capital with ease, immediately asserting himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 giants. The Brazilian star has excelled in his early performances for the Parisians, scoring five goals and making four assists in his opening five matches for his new club.

Alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé, Neymar is part of a devastating front-line at PSG. In a similar fashion to the attacking trio formed at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Neymar has been deployed in a formidable forward-three by his manager Unai Emery.