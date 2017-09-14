Rio Ferdinand Admits He Would Not Want to Play Against Liverpool's 'Tantalising' Attack

Rio Ferdinand's history may suggest he would have little nice to say about Liverpool, but the former Manchester United defender has paid the ultimate compliment by revealing that he wouldn't fancy lining up against Jurgen Klopp's current blistering attack.

The trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have combined for a total of 11 goals in the Reds' first seven games of the season and are striking fear into defences across the Premier League, and Europe.

Speaking for BT Sport during Liverpool's Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday night, Ferdinand admitted he would not want to play against Liverpool's current 'tantalising' attack.

He said, via the Express: “Liverpool, we mentioned it before, tantalising going forward.

“Great, great options, [Sadio] Mane, [Mohamed] Salah, great pace, [Roberto] Firmino holding the ball and bringing other people into play.

"To watch them you just sit here and you think you wouldn’t want to play against them. They’re so quick, they’re direct, their end product. They’ve got everything going forward.

Despite the intense rivalry which exists between Manchester United and Liverpool, Ferdinand had admitted that he "loved" watching the Reds play and is pleased to see them back on Europe's top table.

He added: “We want to see our biggest and best clubs in there [Champions League].

"Liverpool fall into that category. I love watching them go forward. I think they’re fantastic to watch so I’m really looking forward to watch.”

Despite possessing a scintillating attack capable of unlocking any defence, Liverpool continue to be held back by their inability to keep the opposition out, which was on show against Sevilla on Wednesday as the Spanish side scored with their only two shots on target to hold the Reds to a 2-2 draw.