Roberto Firmino Shows His Emotional Side as Liverpool Star Sheds a Tear After Sevilla Result

Liverpool have returned to the Champions League and a suprising result at Anfield in the opening game against Sevilla played with the heart strings of the fans, but more importantly the players - as Roberto Firmino showed his devastation at the final whistle.

The Metro reports that the Brazilian forward found it very difficult to come to terms with the 2-2 outcome, as cameras appeared to show the 25-year-old at the final whistle struggling to come to terms with missed opportunities.

Firmino crying at full time tonight.



How precious.



As the Reds looked on top, a penalty from Firmino could have been the catalyst for the win, but instead ended up being dropped points after the Brazilian missed from the spot. Fans quickly took to Twitter to both defend and question the former Hoffenheim star, as it is only a group stage game after all, while also being the first of six matches.

While also being a key reason why they couldn't put the game beyond doubt, after his crucial penalty miss at 2-1 to the good, it kept Sevilla in the fixture, the hard-working striker can take solace in the fact that it was his early strike that silenced any early doubts after Wissam Ben Yedder's opening goal shocked the Anfield crowd.

New signing Mohamed Salah also continued to justify his record £36.9m price tag with another fine display in a front three alongside Firmino and Sadio Mane, by demonstrating his lethal pace and finishing ability on the counter-attack.





If Firmino shows the same sort of passion for the rest of the season, he will quickly become a firm fans favourite as Liverpool look to challenge for major honours.

Next up Jurgen Klopp's side face a tricky fixture away to Spartak Moscow while also juggling the rigours of the Premier League with ties against Burnley and two match ups against Leicester City.