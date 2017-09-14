Soccer

Roberto Firmino Shows His Emotional Side as Liverpool Star Sheds a Tear After Sevilla Result

39 minutes ago

Liverpool have returned to the Champions League and a suprising result at Anfield in the opening game against Sevilla played with the heart strings of the fans, but more importantly the players - as Roberto Firmino showed his devastation at the final whistle.

The Metro reports that the Brazilian forward found it very difficult to come to terms with the 2-2 outcome, as cameras appeared to show the 25-year-old at the final whistle struggling to come to terms with missed opportunities. 

As the Reds looked on top, a penalty from Firmino could have been the catalyst for the win, but instead ended up being dropped points after the Brazilian missed from the spot. Fans quickly took to Twitter to both defend and question the former Hoffenheim star, as it is only a group stage game after all, while also being the first of six matches.

While also being a key reason why they couldn't put the game beyond doubt, after his crucial penalty miss at 2-1 to the good, it kept Sevilla in the fixture, the hard-working striker can take solace in the fact that it was his early strike that silenced any early doubts after Wissam Ben Yedder's opening goal shocked the Anfield crowd.



New signing Mohamed Salah also continued to justify his record £36.9m price tag with another fine display in a front three alongside Firmino and Sadio Mane, by demonstrating his lethal pace and finishing ability on the counter-attack.


If Firmino shows the same sort of passion for the rest of the season, he will quickly become a firm fans favourite as Liverpool look to challenge for major honours.

Next up Jurgen Klopp's side face a tricky fixture away to Spartak Moscow while also juggling the rigours of the Premier League with ties against Burnley and two match ups against Leicester City.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters