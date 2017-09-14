Ronald Koeman Eyes January Swoop for Celtic Youngster After Impressive Champions League Showing

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly weighing up a move for Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston, after his emergence into the club's first team.

The 18-year-old caught a lot of people's attention in Wednesday night's Champions League match between the Scots and Barcelona for his gutsy showing against the world's most expensive footballer Neymar.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is thought that Everton have tracking Ralston since he broke into Celtic's starting XI at the back end of last season, and the Sun report that the Toffees could move for him in January.

Scouts were present to watch him for the Scotland U20s at the Toulon Tournament, and again for the U21s against Holland last week.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The youngster is under contract until 2019, but if he continues to perform the way he has, it is unlikely he will see out his deal in its entirety - Tottenham and West Ham have also been credited with interest in the player.





Everton have been deploying Mason Holgate as a right wing-back this season while Seamus Coleman continues his recovery from a badly broken leg sustained against Wales.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to return to action before the calendar year is out, and when he does eventually come back, there is no telling whether he will return to being the player he was previously, meaning a move for Ralston could very much be on.