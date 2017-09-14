Tottenham Hotspur Star Revealed as 2017's Most Prolific Assist Provider in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Spurs star Christian Eriksen has been revealed as the most prolific provider of assists across Europe's top five leagues so far in 2017, providing a staggering 20 assists. The creative hub of Spurs' midfield, Eriksen's efforts have seen him bag seven more assists than any other player in Europe's elite leagues this season, cementing his reputation as a footballing mastermind.

As reported by statistics guru Opta Joe, the Danish dynamo has excelled in this calendar year, proving an invaluable component of Mauricio Pochettino's high-octane, goalscoring side. Eriksen's efforts proved superior a number of top European creative talents, such as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, PSG talisman Neymar and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos.

20 - Christian Eriksen has provided 20 assists in all comps in 2017; 7 more than any other player in the big 5 European leagues. Creator. pic.twitter.com/u3AzdOXB1p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2017

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player at Spurs, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet since his switch to the north London side in 2013, from Dutch giants Ajax. The Danish international will prove pivotal to Spurs' title challenge this season, and will be hoping to link up with star striker Harry Kane with devastating effect for the duration of the campaign.

Blessed with dribbling skills and an eye for set pieces, Eriksen is one of the finest attacking options in the league.

The fan favourite started the season in typical fashion, providing two assists in a 2-0 victory over recently promoted Newcastle United. Eriksen also set up Harry Kane's second goal in his side's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Spurs are beginning to show signs of warming to their new Wembley Stadium home, after a shaky start to the season with a defeat to Chelsea and a disappointing draw against Burnley. Wednesday evening's thrilling 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund will be a huge boost to the side, who will be desperate to improve their form in the cavernous home of English football.