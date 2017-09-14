Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Star Revealed as 2017's Most Prolific Assist Provider in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

17 minutes ago

Spurs star Christian Eriksen has been revealed as the most prolific provider of assists across Europe's top five leagues so far in 2017, providing a staggering 20 assists. The creative hub of Spurs' midfield, Eriksen's efforts have seen him bag seven more assists than any other player in Europe's elite leagues this season, cementing his reputation as a footballing mastermind.

As reported by statistics guru Opta Joe, the Danish dynamo has excelled in this calendar year, proving an invaluable component of Mauricio Pochettino's high-octane, goalscoring side. Eriksen's efforts proved superior a number of top European creative talents, such as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, PSG talisman Neymar and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player at Spurs, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet since his switch to the north London side in 2013, from Dutch giants Ajax. The Danish international will prove pivotal to Spurs' title challenge this season, and will be hoping to link up with star striker Harry Kane with devastating effect for the duration of the campaign.

Blessed with dribbling skills and an eye for set pieces, Eriksen is one of the finest attacking options in the league. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The fan favourite started the season in typical fashion, providing two assists in a 2-0 victory over recently promoted Newcastle United. Eriksen also set up Harry Kane's second goal in his side's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Spurs are beginning to show signs of warming to their new Wembley Stadium home, after a shaky start to the season with a defeat to Chelsea and a disappointing draw against Burnley. Wednesday evening's thrilling 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund will be a huge boost to the side, who will be desperate to improve their form in the cavernous home of English football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters