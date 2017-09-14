Twitter Reacts to Another Action-Packed Night of Champions League Football

After an incredible Tuesday in the Champions League, Wednesday had a lot to live up to and luckily it did not disappoint! Three Premier League sides were in action as Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City all kick-started their European campaigns.

Here is the best that Twitter had to offer on another unmissable night of football, starting with Tottenham's 3-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund, where Harry Kane grabbed a brace...

A live look at Harry Kane as it turned from August to September. pic.twitter.com/2f0B4NVTGt — Gus Young (@gsayoung) September 13, 2017

Harry Kane in August vs. Harry Kane in September. pic.twitter.com/5wr30bGCuv — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 13, 2017

Liverpool were the only English side not to win this matchday. The Reds drew 2-2 at home to Sevilla, with their defence once again coming up for criticism...

Brienne from Game of Thrones was one of the officials for the Liverpool/Sevilla game. Fair play to her. pic.twitter.com/C1ZNTgJkEm — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017

Michael Owen: "I like Joe Gomez, but I'm not sure he's tall enough to be a centre-back."



He's 6'2. pic.twitter.com/5zkbFXSWB6 — Coral (@Coral) September 13, 2017

Dejan Lovren defending for Liverpool tonight like... pic.twitter.com/GuQMwXnxv8 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017

SUMMARY: If Liverpool FC was a car. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bYu8WyjARZ — SPORF (@Sporf) September 13, 2017

Poor Oxlade Chamberlain sitting on the bench. And to think, he could've been sitting on the bench in the Emirates tomorrow against FC Koln. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017

Tbf, Oxlade Chamberlain doesn't look too bothered about not getting a game tonight: pic.twitter.com/Kv1XTao2bP — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017

18,855 - Number of Liverpool fans deleting their tweet saying their Champions League group was easy. Drawn. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) September 13, 2017

2-2 draw with Sevilla. One of the great European nights at Anfield. Only one way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/aK35NRqVkI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017

Manchester City steamrolled over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, with John Stones scoring twice in the 4-0 win...

Man City vs. Feyenoord tonight. pic.twitter.com/x3xt2dDajL — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017

Top Scorers @ChampionsLeague Group Stage:



⚽️⚽️ Lionel Messi

⚽️⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️⚽️ John Stones pic.twitter.com/fGb3cd4VPH — SPORF (@Sporf) September 13, 2017