Twitter Reacts to Another Action-Packed Night of Champions League Football
After an incredible Tuesday in the Champions League, Wednesday had a lot to live up to and luckily it did not disappoint! Three Premier League sides were in action as Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City all kick-started their European campaigns.
Here is the best that Twitter had to offer on another unmissable night of football, starting with Tottenham's 3-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund, where Harry Kane grabbed a brace...
KANEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/JLFXF7Xi4U— Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) September 13, 2017
A live look at Harry Kane as it turned from August to September. pic.twitter.com/2f0B4NVTGt— Gus Young (@gsayoung) September 13, 2017
Harry Kane in August vs. Harry Kane in September. pic.twitter.com/5wr30bGCuv— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 13, 2017
Roman Burki's performance against Spurs so far...#UCL pic.twitter.com/C7Z42rMuZC— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) September 13, 2017
Liverpool were the only English side not to win this matchday. The Reds drew 2-2 at home to Sevilla, with their defence once again coming up for criticism...
Brienne from Game of Thrones was one of the officials for the Liverpool/Sevilla game. Fair play to her. pic.twitter.com/C1ZNTgJkEm— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017
Michael Owen: "I like Joe Gomez, but I'm not sure he's tall enough to be a centre-back."— Coral (@Coral) September 13, 2017
He's 6'2. pic.twitter.com/5zkbFXSWB6
Dejan Lovren defending for Liverpool tonight like... pic.twitter.com/GuQMwXnxv8— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017
SUMMARY: If Liverpool FC was a car. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bYu8WyjARZ— SPORF (@Sporf) September 13, 2017
Poor Oxlade Chamberlain sitting on the bench. And to think, he could've been sitting on the bench in the Emirates tomorrow against FC Koln.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017
Tbf, Oxlade Chamberlain doesn't look too bothered about not getting a game tonight: pic.twitter.com/Kv1XTao2bP— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017
18,855 - Number of Liverpool fans deleting their tweet saying their Champions League group was easy. Drawn.— OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) September 13, 2017
2-2 draw with Sevilla. One of the great European nights at Anfield. Only one way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/aK35NRqVkI— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017
Manchester City steamrolled over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, with John Stones scoring twice in the 4-0 win...
Man City vs. Feyenoord tonight. pic.twitter.com/x3xt2dDajL— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 13, 2017
Top Scorers @ChampionsLeague Group Stage:— SPORF (@Sporf) September 13, 2017
⚽️⚽️ Lionel Messi
⚽️⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️⚽️ John Stones pic.twitter.com/fGb3cd4VPH
John Stones has now scored more Champions League goals than Everton Football Club. pic.twitter.com/ouKYVi1EvO— bet365 (@bet365) September 13, 2017