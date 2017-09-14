Soccer

Twitter Reacts to Another Action-Packed Night of Champions League Football

39 minutes ago

After an incredible Tuesday in the Champions League, Wednesday had a lot to live up to and luckily it did not disappoint! Three Premier League sides were in action as Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City all kick-started their European campaigns.

Here is the best that Twitter had to offer on another unmissable night of football, starting with Tottenham's 3-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund, where Harry Kane grabbed a brace...

Liverpool were the only English side not to win this matchday. The Reds drew 2-2 at home to Sevilla, with their defence once again coming up for criticism...

Manchester City steamrolled over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, with John Stones scoring twice in the 4-0 win...


