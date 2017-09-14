Soccer

VIDEO: Club Legend Jokingly Lays Blame for Liverpool' Failures at Feet of Various Managers

an hour ago

Jamie Carragher has jokingly laid the blame at the feet of Liverpool's numerous managers for the club's lack of league glory in the past 27 years.

The Reds legend spoke to former Norway star Jan Aage Fjortoft as part of the coverage for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League n Wednesday (h/t ViaSport's Twitter account) and was asked about his side's chances of ending their trophy drought in the league.

Not since 1989 have the English giants managed to lift the top flight trophy and, quizzed about why that was, Carragher very drolly revealed that it was the club's former bosses that had to take the blame.

He quipped: "Because of all them awful players the managers bought!

"I blame the managers. Yep, always the managers' fault. (Rafael) Benitez, (Gerard) Houllier, (Roy) Evans, (Brendan) Rodgers... yep, buying too much bad foreign players."

Away from making jokes at his former managers' expense, the former centre-back did go on to state that he was expecting the current crop of first-team stars to go on and pick up an inaugural Premier League in the next couple of campaigns.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool were in contention during the 2016/17 term before their title ambitions collapsed with some truly horrendous results after the turn of the year, and Carragher insisted that a massive title tilt was needed next season, if not this.

He said: "Well that's Jurgen Klopp's job. He's the new man now so why not this season?

"Liverpool at times last season I think, by Christmas, were close to the top. It's now his team... I still think they're a little bit short. I still think Liverpool would be happy with making the Champions League for next season but after that you have to challenge for the title.

"You can't make excuses or reasons for the other clubs having more money. You look at Leicester, and Chelsea last season coming up from 10th to win the title. 

"Every season for the last four or five there's been a different winner, so it shows how competitive the Premier League, so why not Liverpool?"

