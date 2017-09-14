VIDEO: Man City's Squad Banter Is Strong as Walker & Mendy Comment on Latter's Humiliating Nutmeg

For £51m, you would expect Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy to be well aware of potentially being nutmegged on the pitch.

The big-money summer arrival, however, was done by one of the simplest tricks in the book in City's 4-0 triumph over Feyenoord on Wednesday, and boy was he about to be the butt of all jokes about.

Mendy's fellow new recruit Kyle Walker took to Twitter in the wake of the win to jokingly bash his team mate after the Frenchman was left for dead by attacker Steven Berghuis and, well, it is an embarrassment of epic proportions:

Damn, Mendy, how easily do you want to be beaten? Fortunately, the 22-year-old's self esteem hasn't taken too much of a knock if his response to football fans' lambasting him for the grave error is anything to go by:

(Sorry I dont know what nutmeg you are talking about guys 👀👀👀) — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 13, 2017

That's some solid banter right there, Mendy. Kudos for seeing the funny side of it!

Walker and Mendy should be in action for City against Watford on Saturday, and we imagine the latter will be particularly switched on so he's not done by another easy nutmeg against the Hornets!

