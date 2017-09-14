Soccer

VIDEO: West Ham United Boss Slaven Bilić Gives Interviewer Deadpan Response to Leg Shaving Question

9 minutes ago

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilić has had his say on the infamous saga surrounding Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio, who missed his side's Champions League group stage opener against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday, allegedly due to an infection caused by shaving his legs.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Bromwich on Saturday, via Hayters Teamwork, a cheeky reporter quizzed the West Ham manager on whether he personally treated himself to an occasional 'manscaping' session. 


Bilić, known for his rather gruff persona, responded in typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, asking: "Do I look like I do it?"

The Hammers finally got a win under their belts in the Premier League on Monday night, beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at their London Stadium home. Prior to the match, Bilić's side lost to Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United, conceding ten goals in the process.


Given the high-turnover rate of managers in modern football, Bilić has been left fearing for his future at the club, especially in the light of Crystal Palace sacking Frank de Boer after just four games in charge. 

West Ham will now hope to gain some momentum, and will face both Spurs and Swansea City in crucial home league matches before the end of the month.

The Hammers will hope to improve on their 11th place Premier League finish last season, which saw the side lose 17 of their matches. Bilić is will be determined to improve his side's fortunes, and will fight tooth and nail to hang onto his job at the east London club.

