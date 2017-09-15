Arsenal Could Offer Premier League Return to Juventus Star Juan Cuadrado

Arsenal could offer Juventus star Juan Cuadrado the chance to return the Premier League as boss Arsene Wenger looks to strengthen his side with one or two additions during the January transfer window.

The Gunners had been targeting Monaco's Thomas Lemar and even though a €92m deadline day bid had been accepted, they failed to complete the deal - with Transfermarketweb reporting that Arsenal is now focusing on the cheaper option of Cuadrado.

While the Colombia international had a difficult time with Chelsea, being shipped out on loan to Juventus in 2015 after just six months and again for the 2016/17 season, he has helped the Italian giants to secure two double winning seasons earning a permanent move to Massimiliano Allegri's side this summer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wenger promised to spend bid and bring some top stars to the Emirates during the summer transfer window but after only securing Alexandre Lacazette for £50m the Gunners have suffered a shaky start to the season.

With two wins and two losses from their opening fixtures they are lumbering in 11th with the next few months having a massive impact on any title challenge hopes.

Cuadrado's addition could make all the difference after he scored twice and assisted six times in 30 league appearances last season and with a goal to his name already this campaign his form hasn't dipped during the break.

Regardless of who they bring in, Arsenal will desperate to bolster their attacking options after Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both entered the final year of their contracts with it being likely that they will leave on free transfers next summer.