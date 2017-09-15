Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Explains Why He Is Hungry for Europa League Success This Season

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted his burning desire to win this season's Europa League after last year's heartbreak with Lyon.

The Gunners got their continental season underway with a 3-1 win over Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on Thursday evening, and with this year's final being played in Lacazette's place of birth, Lyon, the club's record signing is itching to make it all the way.

"This year I want to go further and reach the final, which is in Lyon. I hope we can lift the trophy this season," Lacazette told the club's official website.

"I’m the player who is the hungriest to win it, because playing in the final in front of my friends and family would be great."

Last year saw the 26-year-old reach the semi-final before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Ajax, and while Lacazette is determined to rectify last season's failures, he also realises that the Europa League final is a long time away.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Having said that, we can't think too far ahead. We should think about our match this week and take it game by game.

“It’s a good test because it's a European competition, although we do want to play in the Champions League. It's what we have to do this season. We have to win it. That's our target and it would be another trophy for the club. That would be good for this season.”

The north London club face a tough test on Sunday as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League champions Chelsea.

Despite a dominant 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, Arsene Wenger's side have already shown this season that they struggle against the top teams; a 4-0 away defeat to Liverpool at the end of August proving that.