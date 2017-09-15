Soccer

Arsene Wenger Hails 'Exceptional' Alexis Sanchez After 'Convincing' Europa League Win

an hour ago

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez after his stunning goal in Arsenal's 3-1 Europa League win over Koln on Thursday night.

The Chilean forward found the net with a superb curling effort for his side's second goal, either side of strikes from substitute Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin.

And Wenger effused over Sanchez's second-half display, while complimenting the impact of Kolasinac after the break.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Sanchez came alive in the second half," the Frenchman said, quoted by Sky Sports. "He is still fighting to come back to his best physically, but Sanchez is Sanchez. He's an exceptional footballer.

"I moved to a four in the second half, [Sead] Kolasinac I think gave us a lot going forward, but as well he pushed Sanchez forward, who played deep in the first half.

"When he had more support on the flanks from Kolasniac he became more dangerous."

Arsenal fell behind inside ten minutes when David Ospina was lobbed by Jhon Cordoba's audacious long-range effort, and Wenger admitted that his side were uncharacteristically lethargic in the early stages.

"I believe we had a little bit of a slow start, our combinations were too slow, and on top of that, we were shocked by the stunner that they scored," he said.

"From then on it was important we did not panic and to keep control of the game. In the second half I believe our team was better balanced better equipped going forward.

"I changed it at half-time, and second half was one-way traffic. It was just a question of time, overall I think we won it in a convincing way."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters