Barcelona's Jordi Alba Lifts Lid On the Positive Effect of New Boss Ernesto Valverde

17 minutes ago

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has spoken of the effect that new manager Ernesto Valverde has had at Camp Nou since his arrival in the summer - claiming that Luis Enrique's successor has given the defender a "spark" that has been missing for some time.

Valverde took the reigns of the Blaugrana at the start of summer after a poor season from Barcelona (by their impeccable standards), and while many seemed to think that the departure of superstar Neymar would throw the club into doom, the club have had a perfect start to their season; taking three wins in their opening three league matches. 


Now 28-year-old Alba has spoken of the delight he has for his new coach.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"What interests me is right now is the present, I get on well with the technical team and my team-mates and I'm taking it in a different manner, the past doesn't interest me." Alba told Sport.


"Now I'm with hope and enthusiasm, for a while I haven't had that spark and that enthusiasm and I think I'm doing better than in other years."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

As the squad seem to have rediscovered their attacking tenacity that went somewhat missing over the course of last term, Alba states that confidence is the key factor:

"I appear more in the danger zone now. It's clear that the confidence of the coach is fundamental, I see it like that.

"What each coach transmits is different, now I'm thinking about improving myself day to day and find myself doing well, above all playing happily."

Saturday sees the Catalan outfit travel to Getafe in what will be a match hugely expected for the away side to win, and continue their perfect start.

