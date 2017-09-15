Brighton Boss Hughton Calls Managerial Transfer Window 'Interesting' Following De Boer Dismissal

Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes a manager 'transfer window' is worth considering, after Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer was sacked after just four games in charge.

The move came after the Dutchman was dismissed having failed to implement his style on a struggling Eagles side, with a more passing focussed style of play not integrated quickly enough to save de Boer his job.

Palace's high profile sacking only 77 days into his tenure was not the only short lived managerial position in English football, Northampton sacked boss Justin Edinburgh after only four games in charge, with National League Torquay the quickest with Kevin Nicholson lasting just 12 days.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

When raised on the idea of a managers transfer window to bring more stability at clubs like Palace, Hughton, via the Brighton and Hove Independent, said: "It’s an interesting thought and one that I think deserves more consideration.

"It’s one that I can’t see happening because I think the pressures of the game, the pressures that clubs are under, the decisions they will make and the changes that we have these days in the ownership of clubs.





"So it’s certainly one I couldn’t see happening, but it’s certainly one that’s worth consideration."

This news comes shortly after the Premier League clubs voted in favour of closing next seasons transfer deadline day, with the shut falling on Thursday before the season starts in early August.