Former Crystal Palace Defender Backs Mamadou Sakho to Thrive Under New Boss Roy Hodgson

Ex-Crystal Palace defender Brede Hangeland reckons that former Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho will have a great personal campaign under the stewardship of new boss Roy Hodgson.





The Eagles haven't recorded a single victory yet this season, something that resulted in former manager Frank de Boer getting the sack, but Hangeland has backed them to turn things around under the ex-Liverpool and England boss.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Sakho proved a solid addition when he joined the Londoners on loan back in January, but was unfortunate to suffer a terrible injury that ended his season. He hasn't featured this term either, however, he could make a return in two more weeks.





"He's a fantastic player and his contribution last season was awesome," Hangeland said of the Frenchman in an exclusive interview with Trinity Mirror Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson.

"I always look at the big picture, and it starts with a structure and a type of organisation that you could say Sam Allardyce put in place.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I don't think any one player would go in and solve that right now, I think even a player of his quality needs a structure around him to sort things out.

"I'm very confident Roy Hodgson will provide that, but he's a very signing for Palace."

"He comes with a wealth of experience."



Jason Puncheon thinks Roy Hodgson can improve Crystal Palace’s form: https://t.co/uiqH3Z4h2f pic.twitter.com/xPgIiaAjJA — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2017

The former defender also said that he believes Hodgson will make the Eagles hard to beat, much like Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce did during their stints at the club.

"I think it will be a similar style. There will be some differences, but certainly if you compare it to Frank de Boer's style, it's going to be much more towards the Pulis and Allardyce setup," said Hangeland.

"The starting point is to be hard to beat and well organised and compact, but he's also very structured in his forward play."