Jose Mourinho 'Furious' With Paul Pogba After Star Ignored Advice That Could Have Prevented Injury

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is allegedly 'furious' with influential midfielder Paul Pogba after the £89m superstar picked up what seems to be viewed as a potentially avoidable hamstring injury that will now keep him sidelined for between four and six weeks.

According to a claim by The Sun, Mourinho believes Pogba is to blame for his enforced absence after ignoring the club's medical advice when he suffered a similar problem in March.

Manchester United Star Paul Pogba May Miss 'a Few Weeks' Says Boss Jose Mourinho @ https://t.co/Ckwfegn9Ko — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) September 13, 2017

Pogba pulled up during the first half of United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday night. But rather than curse bad luck, Mourinho was apparently less than sympathetic because the player hadn't followed instructions to exercise and strengthen his hamstrings to help avoid a recurrence such injuries in the future.

It has also been suggested that he has been training privately with a personal trainer.

Am told that Paul Pogba's hamstring injury is a result of the player training privately against club advice. #MUFC https://t.co/dPJYeIhtUM — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 14, 2017

Pogba could now be out of action until early November. Even the lower estimate for his expected absence proves to be correct, he will almost certainly miss the crucial away trip to Liverpool on 14th October, while key Champions League games home and away against Benfica, could be in doubt.

United are also due to face reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 5th November.

Ander Herrera is the most likely to get the nod in Pogba's place when United return to domestic action against Everton on Sunday. Despite being named the club's Player of the Year in May, the Spaniard has had to be patient for an opportunity this season.

There have even been rumours that he fell out with Mourinho in April after inviting a guest with alleged close ties to Celta Vigo to the training ground before United were due to play the Spanish side in last season's Europa League semi-finals.

It could be that Pogba's absence is the opportunity that Herrera needs to regain the manager's trut after falling behind summer signing Nemanja Matic in the pecking order.