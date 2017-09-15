Soccer

Liverpool and Juventus Target Stalls On New Contract After Disagreement Over Buyout Clause

an hour ago

Lazio's in-demand defender Stefan De Vrij has reportedly stalled on contract talks with the Serie A club due to a disagreement over the release clause set to be inserted into his new deal.

The 25-year-old has been on the receiving end of substantial interest from both Liverpool and Juventus over the last few months, though nothing came to fruition over the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, talks between the player and Lazio have reached an impasse over the prospected buyout clause for the player. The club wish to set the amount at €30m, whereas De Vrij believes a clause of €25m to be the best option.

With the defender's current deal running out in the summer, both Liverpool and Juventus will be circling like sharks during January for the 25-year-old and his current side will be eager to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Regardless of the interest being shown in De Vrij, the Dutchman is believed to be happy to sign a new contract, claiming this week that he and the club are on 'very good terms'.

The centre back moved to Serie A in 2014 from Feyenoord for a reported fee of around €7m and has been a hit at the Stadio Olimpico since his arrival.

De Vrij has featured in all five of Lazio's matches this season, including their three Serie A games. Lazio currently sit fourth in Italy's top flight with two wins and one draw in their opening three matches.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters