Liverpool and Juventus Target Stalls On New Contract After Disagreement Over Buyout Clause

Lazio's in-demand defender Stefan De Vrij has reportedly stalled on contract talks with the Serie A club due to a disagreement over the release clause set to be inserted into his new deal.

The 25-year-old has been on the receiving end of substantial interest from both Liverpool and Juventus over the last few months, though nothing came to fruition over the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, talks between the player and Lazio have reached an impasse over the prospected buyout clause for the player. The club wish to set the amount at €30m, whereas De Vrij believes a clause of €25m to be the best option.

With the defender's current deal running out in the summer, both Liverpool and Juventus will be circling like sharks during January for the 25-year-old and his current side will be eager to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Regardless of the interest being shown in De Vrij, the Dutchman is believed to be happy to sign a new contract, claiming this week that he and the club are on 'very good terms'.

The centre back moved to Serie A in 2014 from Feyenoord for a reported fee of around €7m and has been a hit at the Stadio Olimpico since his arrival.

De Vrij has featured in all five of Lazio's matches this season, including their three Serie A games. Lazio currently sit fourth in Italy's top flight with two wins and one draw in their opening three matches.