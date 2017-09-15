Martin Keown Calls on Arsene Wenger to Start New Signing for Crunch Clash With Chelsea

Martin Keown has told Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger that he must start left-back Sead Kolasinac during their clash against rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners have had a turbulent start to the new season after winning two and losing two of their opening matches and they will be looking for a positive result when they make the short trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

While it will be a difficult match against the champions, the Daily Mail report that Martin Keown has urged Wenger to start new signing Kolasinac who could be the difference for Arsenal. He said: “I would definitely start Sead Kolasinac at left wing-back.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“He has the right mentality and creates a lot of chances, too, so could trouble Chelsea’s right side. Him playing on the left also allows Bellerin to start on the right, where he looks a lot more comfortable.”

Kolasinac has made a good impression since moving to the Emirates in July from Schalke with his physical defending giving Arsenal security at the back which they have been lacking during previous campaigns.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

While his opening matches could have gone better after the Gunners narrowly beat Leicester 4-3 and then lost 1-0 to Stoke, it was his absence during the Liverpool match that was heavily felt after Wenger left the defender on the bench to watch hopelessly as Arsenal were demolished 4-0 by the Reds.

However Kolasinac reclaimed his place in the side during their 3-0 win over Bournemouth and after being subbed on at the end of the first half against Koln he went onto to score just four minutes into the second half.

Kolasinac's performances are clearly having a positive effect on Arsenal and while Chelsea lost their opening match they have gone onto win their next three against Tottenham, Everton and Leicester.

The Gunners may have beaten the Blues in both the FA Cup and the Community Shield but they will need their strongest side over the weekend to secure any points.