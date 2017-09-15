New Boss Roy Hodgson Calls on Crystal Palace Players to Show 'Character' Against Southampton

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants to see 'character' and 'desire' from his new side, when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

After four straight loses to open up the campaign, the Palace hierarchy controversially ditched Frank de Boer on Tuesday, with the ex-England boss Hodgson immediately brought in as his successor.

The Eagles are the only side in all English league divisions to have failed to score this season, and Hodgson is determined to see a quick change in fortunes.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Hodgson spoke of his desire to see the character of his new side after such a challenging start.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Club Call), he said: "You are looking for character really, you're looking for desire, you're looking for people with enthusiasm and you're looking for people who at least give the impression that they're trying to do what the team wants them to do.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do before I will feel confident that every player fully understands with his role what I'm looking for and what I want him to do.

"There's more work to do before that happens."

Despite only being the job a few days the 70-year-old former Inter and Liverpool manager has been encouraged by what he's seen from his new team.

He added: "I've seen some signs that the little few things we have done and the one or two things we have said it's not just been completely wasted on them.

"Most importantly of all I refer to those initial qualities - I want to see character, I want to see desire, I want to see enthusiasm, to see a team which shows the fans that they really care."

New Palace Boss Roy Hodgson to Be Given Emergency £40m Kitty to Save Club From Relegation @tomprocterr https://t.co/42tSQHuPUv — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) September 14, 2017

The fans will certainly be hoping Hodgson's experience will see the side finally grab their first points of the season against the Saints in Saturday's early Premier League kick off.