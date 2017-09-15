Sadio Mane Promises Not to Repeat Ederson Mistake Again & Insists 'Next Time I Will Get the Ball'

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane admits he has learned a valuable lesson following last weekend's high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and insists if a similar incident were to happen again he'd back himself to win the ball first.

Mane, who is banned for three games as a result of the red card, also insists that he had no intention of hurting his opponent and wishes Ederson a full recovery.

"Honestly, I think in the next time I will get the ball before him,'' Mane is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"My intention was not to hurt the goalkeeper. It was bad and I wish him the recovery to come back healthy," he added.

"I think it was a challenge for the ball. Honestly, I was going for the ball, I didn't have intention to hurt him because I am not that kind of player so I wish him a quick recovery."

Ederson was stretchered from the pitch with an oxygen mask and needed several stitches to close a facial wound. He was fortunate that early suggestions of a suspected broken jaw were later proven to be incorrect and has since returned to the pitch in protective headgear.

"I made contact and it was not what I wanted to do so I apologised to him. It is part of football so I cannot change anything," Mane continued.

"I don't have his number so I just posted messages for him. I think he saw them."

Liverpool's appeal against Mane's suspension was rejected by the FA and the Senegalese forward will miss upcoming games against Burnley and Leicester in the Premier League, as well as another clash with the Foxes in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in between.