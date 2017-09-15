Soccer

Sadio Mane Promises Not to Repeat Ederson Mistake Again & Insists 'Next Time I Will Get the Ball'

an hour ago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane admits he has learned a valuable lesson following last weekend's high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and insists if a similar incident were to happen again he'd back himself to win the ball first.

Mane, who is banned for three games as a result of the red card, also insists that he had no intention of hurting his opponent and wishes Ederson a full recovery.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Honestly, I think in the next time I will get the ball before him,'' Mane is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"My intention was not to hurt the goalkeeper. It was bad and I wish him the recovery to come back healthy," he added.

"I think it was a challenge for the ball. Honestly, I was going for the ball, I didn't have intention to hurt him because I am not that kind of player so I wish him a quick recovery."

Ederson was stretchered from the pitch with an oxygen mask and needed several stitches to close a facial wound. He was fortunate that early suggestions of a suspected broken jaw were later proven to be incorrect and has since returned to the pitch in protective headgear.

"I made contact and it was not what I wanted to do so I apologised to him. It is part of football so I cannot change anything," Mane continued.

"I don't have his number so I just posted messages for him. I think he saw them."

Liverpool's appeal against Mane's suspension was rejected by the FA and the Senegalese forward will miss upcoming games against Burnley and Leicester in the Premier League, as well as another clash with the Foxes in the Carabao Cup sandwiched in between.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters