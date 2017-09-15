Swansea Manager Paul Clement Defends Renato Sanches After Tough Start to Premier League Life

Swansea manager Paul Clement has defended on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches after masses of criticism was sent his way following the Swans' defeat to Newcastle last Sunday.

Sanches arrived into South Wales on deadline day - a move that turned a lot of heads around the Premier League. After winning Euro 2016 with Portugal (along with Golden Boy for the tournament), the youngster earned himself a high-profile move to German champions Munich - where he struggled for game time.

Renato Sanches' Swansea debut by numbers:



79% pass accuracy

48 passes

1 interception

1 take-on

1 shot

0 chances created



Tough start. 😔 pic.twitter.com/NPwTvppsxr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 10, 2017

Though last season was a tough one for Sanches (the reason behind his switch to SA1), Clement claims that there is a lot to come from the wonder kid, and he simply needs time to adapt.

"It's been a difficult year for him because he moved from Benfica to Bayern Munich with a big price-tag put on him and big expectation from around Europe and the world after what he did at the Euros," Clement said in his pre-match press conference (via Sky Sports) ahead of the Swans' away clash with Tottenham.

"It didn't work out for the club or him, but he has a future at Bayern. He can rebuild that future by coming here and playing regularly and rebuilding that confidence.



"We all believe in him, we think we've got a great young talent here and maybe it's going to take a little bit of time."

Swansea head to Wembley on Saturday with a dismal record against Spurs who are currently flying high.

Clement's men have never bested the north London outfit, but will be hoping that Sanches' extra week with the squad can change his fortunes and help the team to an unlikely away victory.