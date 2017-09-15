Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Danny Rose Is 'Suffering a Lot' With Knee Problem

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained that he is unable to give a fixed return date for Danny Rose, who is 'suffering a lot' having sustained a knee injury back in January.

After Spurs impressive 3-1 Champions League win over Dortmund, the manager was asked about injuries in the squad and revealed he is concerned about the left back.





He revealed: “Am I worried about Danny [Rose]? Of course, I suffer because he is our player like Lamela and different players. You always want them fit and healthy and ready to compete available for selection.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"After the long term like him, I think it is difficult for him because players love to play football and be fit and healthy." said Pochettino.

"He is suffering a lot – for eight or nine months – since January. It is a very difficult situation."

While Rose has been missed by the manager and the fans, Ben Davies has been an impressive replacement within the side in his absence.

"We all try – the staff and everyone – to help him to keep pushing and try to be motivated as possible to be fit again and be available to help the team," Pochettino added.

"We cannot say in one week or two weeks. We are assessing every day."

Rose is not the only player on the sidelines for Spurs currently, with the Victor Wanyama and Eril Lamela both also out of contention.

As for Danny Rose, it remains to be seen if he remains in Pochettino's long-term plans with a move away from the club still on the cards. Given his outspoken comments earlier in the summer regarding his club's transfer policy and the rise of Davies, he may find it difficult to make his way back into Spurs' first team plans.