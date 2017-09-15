Tottenham Enforcer Victor Wanyama Ruled Out of Saturday's Match Against Swansea

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama won't be back in time for Saturday - when Spurs host Swansea at Wembley Stadium.

Having sustained a knee injury against Burnley before the international break, the Kenyan is yet to return to full team training - with no return date confirmed. Speaking after Spurs 3-1 Champions League win over Dortmund, Mauricio Pochettino commented on the injury pileup at the club:

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We cannot say in one week or two weeks. We are assessing them every day. I think they are doing well but still we have to wait and we cannot give a date when they can return to the group and start training,” said Pochettino, who is missing a key man in his midfield, as Wanyama featured in 36 of Spurs' league games last season.





Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, meanwhile, remain absent, with no return date on these players either. However, it could be argued that Wanyama is the most crucial player out of action right now - with new boy Davinson Sanchez forced into a midfield role against Everton to occupy the void left by the injured midfielder.

Wembley was rocking for the first time as Spurs got their first win at their new home against Dortmund on Wednesday night. The players will be hoping for a similar atmosphere come Saturday, as Spurs look to bag their third Premier League win of the season.

In Wanyama's absence, Eric Dier and Moussa Dembele will be the likely duo to start against the Swans, retaining their places from mid-week. Serge Aurier will also hold down his place at fullback, having impressed thoroughly against Dortmund - with Pochettino set to deploy a similar back three against the Welsh club.