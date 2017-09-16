Arsenal Fan Savages Theo Walcott With Brutal Tweet During Europa League Clash With Cologne

Theo Walcott has not exactly had the greatest relationship with the Emirates faithful over the past few years.

The Englishman joined Arsenal at just 16 years of age in 2006 and was tipped to make quite the impression on the footballing world. After all, Walcott has always been blessed with exemplary pace - a tool so frequently used to exploit defences in modern football.

However, things have not quite worked out for the former Southampton player in north London. Walcott is yet to maintain consistent goalscoring form over the course of an entire season. The pacy winger also often frustrates many with a perceived lack of commitment on the pitch.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Walcott earned his first starting berth of the 2017/18 campaign in Arsenal's opening Europa League match on Thursday. Despite falling behind early on, the Gunners managed to pull out a 3-1 win over Cologne.

Still, Walcott failed to put in a convincing performance in Arsenal's victory. And after being treated to 11 years of similar showings, Arsenal fans were predictably aggrieved.

Cologne fans wearing Arsenal shirts to sneak into the Emirates. Something Theo Walcott has been doing successfully for over a decade. — Mozárt (@afcMozart) September 14, 2017

Large numbers of Cologne fans dressing themselves up in Arsenal shirts set Arsenal fan "Mozart" up to craft a brutal tweet in relation to Walcott.

He tweeted: "Cologne fans wearing Arsenal shirts to sneak into the Emirates. Something Theo Walcott has been doing successfully for over a decade."

The Gunners added prolific frontman Alexandre Lacazette to their ranks, while Danny Welbeck seems to have found form as well. This, added to Walcott's tepid showing last week, make it difficult to see Arsene Wenger handing the attacker regular first-team football this season.