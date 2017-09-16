Soccer

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Blasts West Ham Board in Defence of Manager Slaven Bilic

38 minutes ago

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has taken a side in the mini-war going on at West Ham.

The club's manager Slaven Bilic looks to be on the verge of getting fired, having fallen out with the board in recent times. And results haven't been exactly positive either.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The two parties reportedly disagreed over transfers during the window, and Bilic further strained the relationship after admitting that he found the 'dildo brothers' jibe amusing.

To add to that, the Hammers have only won one of their first four games this season, losing the other three.

Wright, though, has spoken up in defence of the coach, who he believes is being disrespected by the board and owners.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He seems to always be under pressure for some reason Slav," he said on The Debate. "It is results, it does come down to results but the fact is every now and then you'll hear the board (speak out) and (the press) will link them with someone else.

"I heard them linking with the Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and you think to yourself 'How can they do that to him, he's still in the job, he's still trying to get it going'.

"He'll lose a couple of games and then all of a sudden 'He's got one more game or he's out' and they were saying the same about (the Huddersfield) game.

"I was quite pleased Slav turned that around because they put in quite a good performance. I've got quite a lot of affection for Slav to be honest and I know how much it means to him West Ham and how much he wants to do well."

