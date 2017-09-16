Arsenal Sweating Over Condition of Two First Team Stars Ahead of Sunday's Clash With Chelsea

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Mesut Özil and Aaron Ramsey for their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Arsène Wenger has confirmed.

The midfielders were both left out of Arsenal's Europa League clash with FC Köln on Thursday, the Gunners making up for a dreadful first-half performance - where Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba gave the visitors the lead - by scoring three second-half goals and claiming a 3-1 victory.

Good to start with 3 points, but also respect for the performance of @fckoeln👍🏼 #COYG #UEL @Arsenal — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 14, 2017

However, looking ahead to the next game in his pre-match press conference, as reported by the Express, he said: "We have to see about Özil and Ramsey. I think they should be alright. All the others could have played against Cologne.

"I believe in three days we can recover. Overall, that should not be a problem."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal come into this game having started the season in typical Arsenal fashion. A poor performance on the opening day of the Premier League was made easier to take thanks to a late Olivier Giroud header giving Arsenal a 4-3 victory over Leicester.

Consecutive defeats away from home followed for Arsenal, with Jesé notching a debut goal at the bet365 Stadium to gift Stoke an important victory. The following week, Wenger saw his side embarrassed at the hands of Liverpool.

Although winning consecutive matches at home, to Bournemouth and FC Köln, has gone some way to easing fears in north London, Arsenal are yet to register a goal away from home this season and Stamford Bridge is rarely a place that brings traveling Gooners much joy.