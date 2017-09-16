Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05: Lewandowski & Robben Each Bag a Brace as Bayern Cruise to Win

Following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim last week, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 victory over Mainz 05 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Mainz started the game well, twice capitalizing on mistakes from the Bayern midfield. Daniel Brosinski saw his effort tipped round the post by Manuel Neuer after pouncing on a loose pass from Thiago, while Robin Quaison was unable to test the German keeper after Arturo Vidal was caught in possession.

Just after the 10-minute mark, Arjen Robben found the back of the net in the most fortuitous way. Joshua Kimmich received the ball on the edge of the area and opted to play a pass across to Thomas Müller.

The 28-year-old's shot would have been comfortably saved by René Adler, however, a deflection off the inside of Robben's standing leg diverted the ball underneath the veteran goalkeeper.





Robben and Vidal then both saw efforts saved by the Mainz goalkeeper and Kingsley Coman wastefully hit the crossbar with the goal gaping. However, Robben soon doubled the lead with a delicate right-footed (yes, right-footed) chip over the onrushing Adler.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

As both teams went down the tunnel for half-time, it was clear that Bayern were cruising. However, concerns over their defensive frailties were still looming at the Allianz Arena, with a more clinical side than Mainz likely to capitalize on Bayern's mistakes.

Less than five minutes into the restart, Lewandowski made it 3-0 with a cool first-time finish. Receiving the ball in the middle of the box after an incredible cross from Thomas Müller, the Poland captain poked the ball into the back of the net with his weaker left foot.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Fabian Frei came close for the visitors with a stunning half-volley from outside of the area, however, Neuer matched the Swiss midfielder's effort with a convincing save. At the other end, Vidal tested Adler in the Mainz 05 goal, the Chilean denied when his powerful header was tipped onto the bar by the veteran goalkeeper.





With 15 minutes to go, Lewandowski added his second of the game in beautiful style. With a goal that encapsulates everything Bayern Munich is about, the Polish striker nodded the ball into the back of the net after sumptuous build-up play. Second half substitute Franck Ribéry could have made it 5-0 minutes later, but his long-range effort crashed off the woodwork.

Bayern comfortably saw out the remainder of the game. Despite a slight scare when Yoshinori Mutō charged through on goal late on, Carlo Ancelotti's side hardly had to get out of second gear throughout the 90 minutes.