Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti Quashes Talk of Return to Premier League Amid Rumours of Bayern Munich Exit

an hour ago

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has moved to rubbish rumours of a potential return to the Premier League, claiming that he is more than happy staying with the Bundesliga giants. 

The Italian coach had been rumoured to be considering a return to the Premier League at the end of this season, where he had previously won a Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's match Bundesliga match against Mainz this weekend, via the Sun, Ancelotti took the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the Bavarian giants, claiming: "I am very happy here and I would like to stay for a long time. All I can say about my contract is that it runs until June 30, 2019. But I am not thinking about my contract at the moment.

"I only know that I would like to do a good job here.

"I hope to continue here but, after that, if I am not here I have to find another solution. I was in England for two years; I had a a good experience and have good memories of this period. But I also can say I was in France too, with a good experience and good memories. And I was in Spain too with good experience and good memories".

Ancelotti has enjoyes a glittering managerial career, winning three Champions League trophies, a Premier League title, a Serie A title, and a Bundesliga crown with Bayern Munich last season.

However, his side haven't started the league campaign in their usual bullish manner this season, and currently sit in sixth place in the table after last weekend's 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

