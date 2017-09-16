Concerns for Footballing Legend Pelé Grow as Former Brazil Star Is Pictured in Wheelchair at Airport

Concerns for the health of footballing legend Pelé are growing, after the 76-year-old former superstar was pictured in a wheelchair at New York's JFK airport, while signing autographs for fans. The three-time world record winner is currently in the United States for the highly popular Fashion Week, maintaining his highly-active post-footballing life.

As reported by the Sun, Pelé was ushered through the busy airport by a security guard, who assisted the former Santos star through the crowds, while allowing him to take the time to greet well-wishers who jumped at the opportunity to meet one of the most famous footballers of all-time.

The ex-superstar has suffered a number of health problems in recent years, having spent a large proportion of 2015 in hospital. The former New York Cosmos man had prostate surgery during this time, as well as a complex procedure on a compressed spine nerve. It is understood that Pelé is not confined to the wheelchair, but required it to aide his movement yesterday.

Pelé is well known for his humanitarian work outside of football, and received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh in 2012 for his work. The former Brazil star has also appeared in film, playing a cameo in 1981's popular football film 'Escape to Victory' alongside film stars such as Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine.

Pelé enjoyed a glittering footballing career, scoring a sensational 1281 goals in 2363 games. The goal-machine spent 19 seasons with Brazilian giants Santos, before coming out of retirement to play three seasons with New York Cosmos, scoring 64 goals in 107 appearances.