Conte Confirms New Chelsea Signing Danny Drinkwater Will Miss Rest of the Month With Calf Issue

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater could be sidelined for the rest of the month as the Blues look to weather the storm with a flurry of fixtures headed their way, per the BBC.

The Englishman joined Antonio Conte's side on last month's transfer deadline day from Leicester City, joining Davide Zappacosta as one of the Italian's last-minute acquisitions.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Zappacosta has already made two appearances for his new side, even scoring a screamer in the Champions League against Qarabag in Chelsea's European opener on Tuesday. But Drinkwater is still yet to feature, and may not do so until next month.

The 28-year-old watched on from the bench as the Blues beat his old side last weekend, missing the Champions League fixture as well. And Conte has revealed that a calf problem is proving a hindrance at the moment.

Conte says it is unlikely we will see Danny Drinkwater in action before the international break after the calf injury he suffered. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 15, 2017

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's monumental clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the former Italy boss said: "He had a muscular problem in his calf. He needs time to recover.

"I think it is very difficult to see him before the international break. It is a pity because he was starting to work and to improve his physical condition. Now we have to move all these situations. And in two, three weeks, four weeks, I don't know."

Chelsea have bounced back from their opening day defeat against Burnley to win four straight games. But Arsenal could be their toughest test yet, despite the ongoing troubles at the Emirates.

Fortunately, though, Conte will be able to call upon Eden Hazard, who has made two cameo appearances since his return from injury.