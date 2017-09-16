Soccer

Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Begins Backroom Overhaul and Talks Up Chances of Avoiding Relegation

43 minutes ago

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has begun the process of re-shaping the club from top-to-bottom, with the aim of helping the side beat the relegation drop this season. 

The club sacked former manager Frank de Boer last week, following their fourth straight Premier League loss in a row. Hodgson has been brought in by the London side to steady the ship this season.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the new Eagles boss has moved to freshen up the backroom staff at the club, letting assistant manager Sammy Lee, Orlando Trustfall and Ryland Morgans leave the coaching staff, while bringing in former Reading man Steven Reid as a first-team coach.

Hodgson has also addressed his plans for the club ahead of their crunch match against Southampton this afternoon, via BBC Sport, and highlighted his ambition to brighten up the Palace fan's season by avoiding the fateful relegation drop into the Championship. 

The former England manager stated: "It could be a good year if it ends up with Palace in the Premier League and the fans happy. I believe the team will stay up. Absolutely. I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't believe that, or that me and my coaching staff would be the people to do that.

"This is a 34-game season. We've had a bad start, and we've handicapped ourselves by not taking any points from the first four games, but our focus is really on May, not the end of September. Leagues aren't won or teams relegated in September."


Crystal Palace fans may well be encouraged by Hodgson's word's following their nightmare to the start of the season. It is yet to be confirmed as to whether the 70-year-old will deem it necessary to assign corner-taking duties to Christian Benteke...

